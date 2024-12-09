EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nemetschek Group Successfully Debuts with First Schuldschein

Nemetschek Group Successfully Debuts with First Schuldschein

Completion of a Schuldschein loan of 300 million euros

Order multiple times oversubscribed Originally planned volume doubled Munich, December 9, 2024 – The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a globally operating provider of software solutions for the construction and media industries, has issued the first Schuldschein in the company's history.

The transaction received very high demand from domestic and foreign investors and was multiple times oversubscribed. Due to the strong investor demand, the originally targeted volume of 150 million euros was doubled to 300 million euros. The oversubscription underscores investors' confidence in the financial strength of the Nemetschek Group. "The successful placement of the Schuldschein loan at attractive conditions at the lower end of the marketing range confirms the great trust that investors have in our strong business model, solid financial position, and future prospects," said Louise Öfverström, CFO of the Nemetschek Group. "The funds will be used to repay financing that Nemetschek had taken out earlier this year in the course of the acquisition of all shares of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc." The Schuldschein loan was issued in tranches with maturities of 3 and 5 years. This successful transaction contributes to the further diversification of the Nemetschek Group's financing sources, thereby strengthening its financial flexibility. Nemetschek SE was supported in this transaction by BayernLB and UniCredit Bank GmbH.

About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading provider of software for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire life cycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies and approaches such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability. We are continuously expanding our portfolio, including through investments in disruptive start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently designing the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four segments. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts. The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million in 2023.

