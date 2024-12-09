TEAM Advocates For Pro-Business Policies To Bolster Mumbai's Tech Ecosystem

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 9 (KNN) The Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), a prominent body representing the city's thriving tech ventures, has initiated dialogue with the Maharashtra to enhance the ease of doing business for tech-led enterprises.

TEAM's policy recommendations to the state government draw on best practices from successful innovation ecosystems across India and the globe.

"Maharashtra boasts the most startups in India. We have an opportunity to implement a single-window clearance system that simplifies the entrepreneurial journey,” said Naiyya Saggi, spokesperson for TEAM and a governing council member.

India currently has over 140,000 recognized startups, with Maharashtra leading the tally at 25,044, as of July 2024. TEAM, which counts Haptik, Pharmeasy, Dream Sports, The Good Glamm Group, Rebel Foods, and Zepto among its members, is advocating for systemic reforms to maintain the state's edge in the competitive startup landscape.

Among TEAM's proposals is a single-window clearance mechanism inspired by Kerala's State Startup Mission (SWIFT). Kerala's SWIFT streamlines the process of obtaining permits and clearances, ensuring approvals within 30 days.

Such models have spurred growth and efficiency, and TEAM suggests Mumbai should adopt similar frameworks.

Technological interventions like AI chatbots for seamless startup registration, blockchain to secure and expedite transactions, and data analytics to uncover procedural bottlenecks are among the measures being proposed.

The creation of a dedicated innovation cell, akin to Telangana's model, could further foster a supportive environment for entrepreneurs.

"Mumbai can lead the way by embracing technological advancements and appointing a chief innovation officer to drive transformation. These steps will position Maharashtra as a hub for next-generation startups,” Saggi emphasised.

The TEAM-led Mumbai Tech Week, held annually, is also a platform where policymakers, tech leaders, and investors collaborate to shape the region's entrepreneurial future.

With Maharashtra housing the largest startup ecosystem in India, TEAM's proposals could play a pivotal role in reinforcing its position as the nation's innovation capital.

