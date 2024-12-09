US embassy in Kiev prevents Zelensky interview

(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson, the American journalist, has accused the US of obstructing his efforts to secure an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for over a year. On Wednesday, Carlson shared a on X, teasing an upcoming interview with Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov. He explained that the interview with Lavrov was intended to explore the growing tensions between Washington and Moscow, particularly after the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use American-made long-range missiles on Russian soil.



In the same video, Carlson revealed that his team had made multiple attempts to interview Zelensky, even engaging with people close to the Ukrainian president and continuously pursuing the opportunity. However, according to Carlson, the US Embassy in Kiev intervened, telling Zelensky’s government that Carlson was not permitted to conduct the interview. He claimed that while Zelensky could speak with CNN, the embassy blocked access to him.



Carlson also mentioned that in June, he had initially reached an agreement for an interview with Zelensky, but the Ukrainian leader’s press secretary, Sergey Nikiforov, denied the claim, suggesting Carlson check his sources. This marks Carlson’s second trip to Moscow since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, following a highly-viewed February interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

