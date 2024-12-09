Morocco develops Africa’s initial mpox tests to reduce reliance on imported medical supplies

(MENAFN) After the struggles African countries faced in securing testing kits during the pandemic, there has been a concerted effort to reduce reliance on imported medical supplies. A significant step has been made by a Moroccan company, Moldiag, which is now fulfilling orders for mpox tests as the virus continues to spread across the continent. Moldiag, a Moroccan startup, started developing mpox tests after the World Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global emergency in August. According to Africa's Centers for Control and Prevention, over 59,000 mpox cases and 1,164 deaths have been reported in 20 countries this year.



While the WHO has been criticized for its slow response to the outbreak, it has announced a plan to distribute mpox tests, vaccines, and treatments to the world's poorest countries. The WHO recommends testing all suspected cases of mpox, which is spread through skin-to-skin contact with infected people or their contaminated belongings, often leading to visible skin lesions. However, in some remote regions, testing remains a major challenge, as tests must often be sent to distant laboratories for analysis. For example, in eastern Congo's South Kivu province, many doctors are diagnosing mpox based only on visible symptoms and temperature checks due to the lack of proper laboratory facilities.



In Congo's 26 provinces, many areas lack the necessary resources for effective testing. This limitation makes it difficult for health officials to track the virus's spread and implement proper containment measures. Musole Robert, the medical director of Kavumu Referral Hospital in eastern Congo, highlighted the ongoing challenge of inadequate laboratory resources, emphasizing that this remains a critical issue in tackling the outbreak.



Although mpox tests were initially developed in Western countries like the United States in response to outbreaks in 2022, many companies shelved their efforts once the virus was largely contained. The ongoing outbreak in Africa, however, has revived the need for such rapid, accessible testing methods. The development of locally sourced mpox tests, such as those from Moldiag, is a crucial step toward enhancing Africa's self-sufficiency in managing health crises and reducing dependence on imported medical supplies.

