Stellantis recalls over 300,000 Ram trucks over faulty hydraulic control unit

(MENAFN) Stellantis is recalling over 300,000 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks due to a faulty hydraulic control unit that may lead to the failure of key braking and tracking systems. The affected trucks, spanning model years 2017-18, include the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500. The faulty part could cause the anti-lock brake, electronic stability control, and traction control systems to malfunction, though regular braking systems are not affected. Stellantis has stated that it is unaware of any injuries related to the defect, and the recall affects a total of 317,630 trucks, with a small number in Canada, Mexico, and other locations.



The automaker has promised to notify affected customers and offer free repairs when they are able to service the vehicles. For further questions, customers are encouraged to call Stellantis at 1-800-853-1403. This recall follows a series of others from Stellantis in recent months. Just last month, the company recalled around 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the U.S. to address a computer issue that also disabled the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. Additionally, in September, Stellantis recalled nearly 1.5 million Ram trucks globally to fix a software problem affecting the stability control system.



Along with these recalls, Stellantis is facing broader challenges. Falling sales have led to layoffs, increased inventory at dealer lots, and a significant drop in net revenues, which fell by 27 percent last quarter compared to the same period last year. The company, which was formed in 2021 from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has been under pressure due to these operational difficulties.



The troubles at Stellantis were compounded last week by the announcement that CEO Carlos Tavares would step down after nearly four years leading the company. The leadership change and ongoing recalls signal a turbulent period for the automaker as it works to address both operational issues and its declining sales.

MENAFN09122024000045015839ID1108970249