(MENAFN) earned a dominant 3-0 win against Girona in La Liga's week 16 match on Saturday. The game saw Jude Bellingham break the deadlock with a close-range strike in the first half. In the second half, Arda Guler extended the lead in the 55th minute, and Kylian Mbappe sealed the victory with another goal in the 62nd minute. With this performance, Real Madrid moved up to second place with 36 points, while Girona, despite the defeat, remain in eighth position with 22 points after 16 matches.



Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at Benito Villamarin, Real Betis fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Barcelona. The match saw Robert Lewandowski give Barcelona the lead in the 39th minute, but Real Betis responded through Giovani Lo Celso’s penalty in the 68th minute. Barcelona regained the lead in the 82nd minute when Ferran Torres scored, assisted by Lamine Yamal. However, in the dying moments of the match, Assane Diao, just 19 years old, came off the bench to score a dramatic equalizer in the 94th minute, ensuring Real Betis earned a share of the points.



This draw meant that Real Betis remained in 11th place in the league standings with 21 points, while Barcelona continued to lead the table with 38 points. Barcelona's title aspirations were momentarily dented by the late equalizer, but they still hold a strong position at the top. Real Betis, on the other hand, will be pleased with their resilience, especially after securing a point against one of the league’s giants.



The results from both matches highlight the unpredictable nature of the league. Real Madrid’s solid win strengthens their position in the race for the title, while Barcelona’s failure to secure all three points in Seville could open the door for other title challengers. Real Betis, despite their struggles this season, proved their fighting spirit and earned a valuable point against a formidable opponent.

MENAFN09122024000045015839ID1108970230