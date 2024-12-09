Zelensky's renewed push for Ukraine to join NATO encounters opposition from major NATO countries

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's renewed push for Ukraine to join is encountering opposition from major NATO countries, including Germany, the US, and Hungary, according to Le Monde. Zelensky reiterated his plea for NATO membership ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, calling it essential for Ukraine's survival.



However, a source indicated that the issue is not being actively discussed at the meeting, with several NATO allies expressing discomfort about Ukraine's membership. While countries like France and the UK have shown support for Ukraine's bid, the US has resisted granting an invitation, with President Joe Biden previously declining to endorse it. US President-elect Donald Trump, who has opposed NATO membership for Ukraine, has suggested resolving the Ukraine conflict swiftly upon returning to office.



Ukraine applied to join NATO in September 2022, but the alliance has emphasized that membership can only be considered once the conflict with Russia is resolved. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently argued that NATO's eastward expansion, including Ukraine's potential membership, is a key factor in the ongoing conflict.



Zelensky has previously stated that peace talks can only begin if Russian forces fully withdraw from Ukrainian territories, but on Monday, he indicated to Kyodo News that a ceasefire could be possible if NATO membership is guaranteed, believing it would strengthen Ukraine's position in future negotiations.

