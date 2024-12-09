Jordanian Pharmaceutical Sector To Showcase At CPHI Middle East In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) - The Jordan Chamber of (JCI), in collaboration with the Jordan Exports (JE), is organizing the participation of leading Jordanian companies in the upcoming CPHI Middle East, a premier global pharmaceutical to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting Tuesday.Fadi Atrash, Representative of Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Sector in the JCI, highlighted that the three-day event will take place at the Riyadh International and Exhibition Center, covering an area of 38,000 square meters.The exhibition will feature participants from over 100 countries, more than 150 speakers, and around 400 exhibitors, representing major pharmaceutical companies from Saudi Arabia, the region, and internationally.The event will bring together a wide range of experts, healthcare professionals, and innovators to explore the future of pharmaceuticals, cutting-edge innovations, and the latest trends in health and medicine. Organizers expect the event to attract approximately 30,000 visitors.Atrash emphasized that the event represents a significant opportunity for Jordanian companies, particularly in light of Saudi Arabia's position as the largest pharmaceutical market in the Middle East, valued at approximately $12 billion in the previous year. He also noted Saudi Arabia's rapid growth and global leadership in the biotechnology sector.The CPHI Middle East offers an ideal platform for Jordanian companies to establish valuable connections with international counterparts, engage with industry leaders, and explore opportunities in the expanding biotechnology sector.The exhibition will cover various sectors closely linked to the pharmaceutical industry, including machinery and equipment, packaging, drug delivery, active ingredients, contract services, biotechnology, natural extracts, fine chemicals, and biopharmaceutical products.The Jordanian pavilion, which will be inaugurated by Fathi Al-Jaghbeer, JCI President, and Haitham Abu Al-Foul, Jordan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, will showcase leading Jordanian pharmaceutical companies, alongside firms specializing in packaging, research and development, pharmaceutical consulting, and several universities.This marks Jordan's first participation in the CPHI Middle East, the largest pharmaceutical gathering in the region and Africa. The event is recognized as a key opportunity for innovation, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and companies of all sizes under one roof.Atrash noted that this exhibition is not only a chance for Jordanian companies to build strategic partnerships with global players but also an opportunity to gain insights from industry leaders and international pharmaceutical suppliers.He stressed that the expo offers a vital platform to promote Jordan's pharmaceutical industry, which has earned an excellent reputation globally and remains highly competitive in export markets. Participation in such prestigious global events is considered a key element in supporting the national economy and advancing Jordan's economic modernization efforts.Atrash also underscored the importance of international exhibitions in raising the visibility of Jordanian products, boosting exports, and opening new markets. These events enable companies to stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in manufacturing.The Jordanian pharmaceutical sector holds significant export potential, valued at over $515 million across various global markets. Atrash emphasized that sustained efforts are required to promote Jordanian products, attract further foreign investments, and expand existing initiatives.With 27 pharmaceutical factories currently operating in Jordan, the sector is witnessing considerable investment, including the establishment of new pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, advanced production lines, and entry into new and emerging export markets.Jordan's pharmaceutical industry stands as a remarkable success story, having been one of the first in the region to establish pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. This early start has enabled the Kingdom to become a competitive force in both regional and international markets, distinguished by its adherence to global standards and best practices.Atrash also commended the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) for its essential role in supporting and developing the pharmaceutical sector through effective regulatory oversight and the introduction of modern, innovative policies that have contributed to the industry's growth.Today, Jordan's pharmaceutical products are sold in diverse and non-traditional markets such as Europe, North America, Africa, East Asia, and Latin America, with a strong reputation for quality and competitiveness against international brands.Atrash, who is also the Executive Director and Board Member of Amman Pharmaceutical Industries (API), emphasized the crucial role of international exhibitions in expanding the marketing reach of Jordanian pharmaceutical products, ensuring continued growth in exports.He noted that pharmaceutical exports for the first nine months of the current year reached JD446 million, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.