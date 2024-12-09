56,000 Citizens Benefit From Vehicle Registration Fee Exemption Decision

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) – As part of the government's ongoing efforts to alleviate pressures on citizens and promote road safety, there has been a marked increase in the number of people seeking services at vehicle licensing departments and mobile stations, following the Cabinet's decision to waive fines and additional fees for with expired registrations.The measure, which is in effect until the end of December, has already benefited approximately 56,000 citizens. Its primary goal is to encourage individuals to update their vehicle registrations, with the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department rolling out fully-equipped mobile stations in northern, central, and southern Badia regions to bring services directly to local communities.These mobile stations provide essential services such as vehicle inspections, registration renewals, and payment of fees, making it easier for citizens to access services without needing to travel to central licensing offices.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Brigadier Omar Qura'an, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department, explained that the department currently operates 22 offices and 13 mobile stations, three of which offer extended hours beyond the regular working day.He noted that the initiative is designed to ease the burden on citizens, particularly those who have faced financial challenges that have delayed their ability to renew vehicle registrations on time.Qura'an emphasized that the decision offers a complete exemption from fines for expired registrations, including vehicles with registrations overdue by more than two years, which are also exempt from re-registration fees.Since the implementation of the policy, over 56,500 citizens have taken advantage of the offer. Mobile licensing stations in the Badia regions have seen a particularly high turnout, underscoring the success of this initiative in increasing access to services and fostering greater compliance with traffic regulations.To further enhance service delivery, the department is working on improving its digital platform, which currently provides 39 online services. Future plans include the introduction of electronic payment systems and the issuance of digital receipts.Additionally, the "SAND" app has been introduced, allowing citizens to display their driver's licenses electronically, simplifying the process and reducing administrative burdens.Colonel Al-Qara'an reiterated that the department is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of the public. The focus remains on improving user experiences and offering flexible solutions to vehicle licensing challenges.He urged citizens, especially as the deadline approaches, to take advantage of the available services to avoid fines and contribute to enhanced road safety.