Cashfree Payments ropes in Rajkummar Rao as the Brand Ambassador with its New ‘Move Fast’ Campaign

Bangalore, December 9th: Cashfree Payments, India's leading payments and API banking platform, has announced the appointment of acclaimed Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador. Alongside this, the company launched its new brand refresh campaign, Move Fast, emphasising its commitment to speed and agility. The campaign positions Cashfree Payments as a go-to partner for businesses seeking faster onboarding, faster payments and faster support.



Onboarding versatile Indian actor Rajkummar Rao as the face of this campaign, the company has released a digital that showcases the brand’s bolder and sharper direction and vision. The film illustrates how Cashfree Payments empowers merchants of all sizes and at every stage of growth to experience fast onboarding, smooth transactions, and seamless support—enabling them to scale effortlessly and focus on what truly matters: growth and success.



Speaking about the brand refresh, Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder of Cashfree Payments, said, "We are excited to welcome the talented Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador. Our refreshed brand centres around one core idea: ‘Move Fast’. With us, businesses can adapt and grow confidently, knowing we support their evolving needs. 'Move Fast' isn’t just about the present; it’s about partnering with businesses for the future and empowering them to stay ahead of the curve. With Rajkummar Rao onboard, this campaign reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the speed, flexibility, agility and support they need to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving digital world."



Commenting on this collaboration, Rajkummar Rao, an acclaimed Indian Actor, said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Cashfree family. Today, digital payments have become an integral part of our daily lives, making transactions smoother and more efficient. Partnering with a brand that has been at the forefront of the fintech revolution and empowering Indian businesses to scale and move fast is both inspiring and rewarding. I’m proud to be a part of this journey."



As businesses look to capture the growth of India’s digital economy, Cashfree Payments is reinforcing its commitment to help businesses scale through a suite of fast and reliable services. The brand refresh aligns with the company’s mission to deliver a swift payment experience, enabling faster onboarding, quicker issue resolution, and more reliable settlements. This campaign positions Cashfree Payments as the ideal partner for businesses seeking speed and dependability in their payment operations, helping them overcome barriers and unlock new growth opportunities.



Aditi Olemann, Head & Senior Director of Marketing at Cashfree Payments said, “At Cashfree Payments, we are shaping the future of digital payments by making them inclusive and accessible to businesses of all sizes—whether it’s a startup in a small town or a large enterprise in a metro city. Our new tagline, ‘Move Fast,’ embodies the core of what we deliver: speed, reliability, and operational efficiency. With this brand refresh, we’ve reimagined Cashfree Payments to not only reflect our growth and evolution but also to capture the exciting path we’re charting for the future.”



Key elements of Cashfree Payments’ brand refresh campaign:

● Acclaimed Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is the face of the latest brand refresh campaign. This campaign will be supported by a digital brand film, outdoor advertising and more.

● The new brand tagline ‘Move Fast’ represents Cashfree Payments’ commitment to offering the best to businesses at speed and scale - fastest onboarding, fastest payments and fastest support.

● Cashfree Payments offering faster onboarding, faster payments and faster support is the core message driven through the brand refresh campaign.

● A version of the logo unit will incorporate ‘Move Fast’.

● Brand refresh campaign is slated to go live across digital channels and offline platforms from the week of 9th December

● The digital brand film has been conceptualised and created by the Cashfree Payments’ inhouse team in collaboration with the creative agency - OML



Cashfree Payments’ services include the fastest onboarding process in the industry, enabling merchants to integrate and activate their payment gateways in as little as one day. The company also prides itself on offering some of the quickest resolution times for technical, fraud, chargeback, and compliance issues, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations. Additionally, the company guarantees on-time settlements, empowering businesses with better cash flow management and increased working capital to fuel growth.



The company processes transactions worth USD 80+ billion annually and is trusted by over 6,00,000 businesses for digital payment solutions. The company has been at the forefront of redefining how businesses approach digital payments, onboarding, payouts and more through its wide range of tech-first offerings. In recent times, it has introduced industry-first products like Secure ID, flowWise for payment orchestration, KYC Link, Risk Shield for fraud monitoring and more. Outside of India, Cashfree Payments is expanding its presence in the UAE region through its acquired partner, Telr.









