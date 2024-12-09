Global Fecal Microbiota Transplantation FMT Market Set For 7.0% Growth, Reaching $1.12 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

What Can We Expect From the Fecal Microbiota Transplantation FMT Market in the Coming Years?

The fecal microbiota transplantation FMT market size has been expanding robustly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $0.80 billion in 2023 to $0.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors like the growing awareness of gut microbiome, expanding therapeutic applications, increasing personalized medicine, adoption in gastroenterology practices, burgeoning number of clinical trials, and escalating funding and investments.

The Fecal Microbiota Transplantation FMT Market Forecast

Looking ahead, the fecal microbiota transplantation FMT market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will expand to $1.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This growth can be attributed to an increasing incidence of Clostridium difficile infections CDI, rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases, increasing R&D activities, growing geriatric population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

What's Driving This Market Growth?

One of the primary growth drivers of the fecal microbiota transplantation FMT market is the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. These disorders apply to a wide range of conditions that impact the gastrointestinal tract, which encompasses the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine colon, rectum and anus. The rise in gastrointestinal disorders can be attributed to factors like heightened stress, sedentary lifestyles, and a higher consumption of processed foods. Fecal microbiota transplantation is used in managing gastrointestinal disorders to restore healthy gut bacteria, particularly in treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections.

Who are the Fecal Microbiota Transplantation FMT Market Leaders?

In the fecal microbiota transplantation FMT market, prominent companies like Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Seres Therapeutics, Taconic Biosciences, Enterome, and the likes are making a big impact. Other major players include Rebiotix Inc., Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., Locus Biosciences, Yeda Research and Development Co. Ltd., Microbiotica Limited, CosmosID Inc., AOBiome, Synthetic Biologics Inc., Osel Inc., OpenBiome, Asia Microbiota Bank, Taymount Clinic, MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, MaaT Pharma SA, and Kallyope.

What are the Emergent Trends?

These major companies are focusing on the development of innovative solutions like microbiota-based live biotherapeutics to enhance treatment efficacy for gastrointestinal disorders. Microbiota-based live biotherapeutics refers to live microorganisms used as therapeutic agents to restore or modify the gut microbiome for treating various diseases.

How Does the Fecal Microbiota Transplantation FMT Market Segment?

The market's segmentation includes:

1 By Type: Fermentation, Fresh, Cryopreservation

2 By Donor Type: Stool-Derived, Fecal-Derived, Whole-Microbiome Derived

3 By Indication: Clostridioides Difficile Infection, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Metabolic Syndrome, Other Indications

4 By Administration Route: Oral, Rectal, Nasogastric, Colon Capsule

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

What are the Regional Insights?

North America was the largest region in the fecal microbiota transplantation FMT market in 2023. The other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

