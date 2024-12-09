Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort Announces New Spa Partnership With Skincare Company, Biologique Recherche

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The luxury French skincare brand, known for its visionary approach to skin care, has partnered with AVI spa at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort to offer exceptional spa experiences for guests

December 2024: InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is delighted to announce its new partnership with luxury skincare brand, Biologique Recherche, the renowned french company celebrated for its holistic approach to skincare. Known for curating products that combine clinical expertise with personalised care, Biologique Recherche will bring a new range of revitalising and purposeful treatments to the resort's AVI Spa. This exciting collaboration was launched on 25th November 2024.

Biologique Recherche was founded 40 years ago by Yvan and Josette, a biologist and a physiotherapist. Driven by their shared passion and expertise, they developed a clinical approach to beauty care, utilising pure, concentrated, and raw ingredients alongside innovative, meticulously crafted protocols. The brand's methodology is distilled into a three-step care process: beginning with analysis, followed by preparation, and concluding with targeted treatment. Each of their products is designed to support and enhance this process at every stage. Integrating Biologique Recherche's products and methodology into AVI Spa enhances its offerings for guests, delivering an elevated skincare and body care experience that goes beyond a pampering treatment and offers wellness services with a deeper, purposeful focus.

AVI Spa translates to 'sunshine' in the language of its island home, beautifully reflecting the transformative experiences it provides to its guests. The spa welcomes guests to their overwater sanctuary to enjoy signature natural treatments and wellness therapies, designed with a focus on guests' individual needs, making it perfect for those seeking peace and serenity. This partnership and the addition of Biologique Recherche services will enhance the guest experience at the resort.

The resort's spa manager, Tati Nurhayati, notes 'We are absolutely thrilled to introduce our newest product line, Biologique Recherche, which represents a perfect harmony of luxury, innovation and understanding of each individual's skin. This launch allows us to offer an enhanced experience that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our guests, and we've carefully curated these treatments to deliver transformative long-lasting results, and we can't wait for our clients to indulge in the extraordinary benefits they provide. It's an exciting moment for us, and we're confident that this new addition will redefine the guest experience at our spa.'