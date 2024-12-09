President Of Dominican Republic, Transport Minister Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

President of the Dominican Republic H E Luis Rodolfo Abinader received of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani yesterday, on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of Doha Forum. The two officials discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of and ways to enhance them, as well as several topics of common interest.

