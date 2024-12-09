Qatar And Albania Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Economic, Trade Sectors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, H E Igli Hasani, met with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Board Member of the Qatar Chamber, in the presence of Nora Al-Olan, Director of the Research and Studies Department at the Chamber, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum at the Sheraton Doha Hotel on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the economic and trade sectors and ways to enhance it.

They also reviewed the investment climate and the available investment opportunities in both Qatar and Albania.

The importance of closer ties between the private sectors of both countries and the establishment of trade alliances between Qatari and Albanian companies was also discussed, with a view to boosting trade exchanges between the two nations.