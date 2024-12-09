Hamad Medical Corporation To Host UK Consultant Specializing In Orthopaedic Knee Surgery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

​Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation will host Dr. Abtin Alvand, a visiting consultant specializing in knee surgery from Nuffield Orthopaedic Center in Oxford, UK, from December 26 to 31, 2024.

The visiting consultant will be available at the in the Bone and Joint Center on December 26 and 30. Additionally, surgical procedures will be performed on December 27, 28, 29, and 31.

The Bone and Joint Center invited patients with referrals to follow up with Dr Abtin Alvand to contact the center at the phone number 40411111. The hosting of a selection of leading international doctors and surgeons from around the world aligns with HMC's policy of benefiting from the expertise of international consultants and providing the best specialized medical services to all residents of Qatar.