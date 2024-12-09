'Buy With AWS' Now Available On Saasify's Website For Easy Software Procurement To Boost AWS Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Manesh Raveendran, CEO of Spektra SystemsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SaaSify, a leader in cloud integration and co-selling solutions for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), is excited to announce the launch of the "Buy with AWS " functionality on its website. This integration with AWS Marketplace-the premier platform for software sellers and buyers-empowers AWS customers to easily discover and purchase software solutions directly from SaaSify's website, optimizing their software procurement experience.With "Buy with AWS" now available, SaaSify customers can accelerate their software purchasing process without leaving SaaSify's website. This seamless integration allows for faster, more efficient transactions, enhancing the overall customer journey. "Buy with AWS" not only simplifies procurement but also improves the buying experience, helping customers complete their software purchases in just a few clicks.SaaSify is also proud to announce its role as one of the pioneer integration partners for "Buy with AWS." In this capacity, SaaSify is supporting other ISVs and sellers by helping them incorporate "Buy with AWS" functionality into their own websites, fostering business growth. SaaSify's plug-and-play solution makes it easy for sellers to implement a "Buy with AWS" call-to-action on their website, boosting product visibility and engagement for AWS customers. The solution also offers customization options, allowing sellers to align the "Buy with AWS" button with their brand identity to create a consistent user experience.Furthermore, SaaSify enables sellers to transform their websites into fully integrated AWS Marketplace storefronts. They can also automate the creation of "Buy with AWS" calls-to-action for their channel partners' websites and synchronize data for all offers and leads with their preferred CRM-without requiring engineering resources.In its commitment to empowering ISVs, SaaSify has also released a comprehensive new eBook sponsored by SaaSify: The ISV's Guide to Successful Co-Selling on AWS Marketplace . This eBook provides valuable insights, tools, and strategies for ISVs looking to succeed on AWS Marketplace and maximize the AWS ACE Program. By offering expert guidance, actionable frameworks, and a no-code CRM connector to automate AWS ACE, this guide is designed to help ISVs accelerate their co-selling efforts and achieve greater success.As a proud integration partner, SaaSify is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience that meets the evolving needs of the market, reducing the need for customers to switch between platforms during the software purchase process.

