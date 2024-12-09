Serbia prioritizes use of AI to enhance quality of life for all citizens

(MENAFN) Serbia is advancing its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy with plans to acquire and implement new AI systems by the end of 2025, according to Mihailo Jovanovic, Director of the Office of Information and e-Government. Speaking at the Global AI Partnership Summit, Jovanovic emphasized that the country is prioritizing the use of AI to enhance the quality of life for all its citizens. This initiative aligns with Serbia's broader goals of leveraging emerging technologies for societal benefits.



Jovanovic highlighted that Serbia had adopted a forward-thinking approach in 2019 by introducing the Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy for 2020-2025. This strategy laid the groundwork for building a robust digital economy and integrating AI technologies across various sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, and public administration. By focusing on innovation, Serbia aims to position itself as a regional leader in AI applications.



In line with this vision, Serbia's new government has focused heavily on digital transformation and the advancement of emerging technologies. One of its earliest actions was establishing the Council for Artificial Intelligence, formed within the first 100 days of Prime Minister Miloš Vučević's administration. This council brings together experts from public administration, industry, and academia to guide AI development and ensure its alignment with national priorities.



Serbia's efforts to embrace AI reflect its commitment to fostering innovation and improving citizen welfare. By prioritizing digital transformation and actively involving a broad range of stakeholders, the government aims to create a comprehensive framework for AI deployment that will drive economic growth and social progress.

