Iran sees significant growth in transit of goods, projected to exceed 22M tons

(MENAFN) Ruhollah Latifi reported that 13.239 million tons of goods were transported through the country during the first seven months of this year (from March 20 to October 21), noting that this represents a nearly 48 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



The official also pointed out that if this trend continues, the total transit of goods through Iran is expected to exceed 22 million tons by the end of the current year.



This notable rise in transit could be a reflection of the improving economic conditions and the growing commercial activity within the transport industry.



The ongoing upward trajectory in transit figures through the country, along with the growing interest from governments, traders, and stakeholders in the transport sector from neighboring, regional, and non-regional countries, underscores the success of the government's strategic shift towards prioritizing transit. This shift highlights the focus on enhancing comprehensive economic ties with neighboring nations.



Former Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, stated that the "Iran Way" initiative, introduced by the current Iranian government, allows neighboring countries to use Iran as a route or a solution that simplifies their access to international waters.



The "Iran Way" initiative serves as a gateway to Iran’s wealth of transit opportunities, the minister emphasized.



As reported earlier by the Transport Ministry, 10.8 million tons of goods were transited through Iran in the Iranian calendar year 1401, which ended on March 20, 2023.

