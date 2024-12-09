West Hills Parents Invited To Swimming Skill Assessments At Swimright Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SwimRight Academy provides swimming evaluations for children in West Hills from December 9–15, 2024, focusing on water safety and skill assessment.

- Lenny KrayzelburgWEST HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From December 9 to December 15, 2024, SwimRight Academy will host a week-long event in West Hills, providing families with an opportunity to assess their children's swimming abilities and water safety skills at no cost. This initiative offers parents valuable insights into their child's current comfort level in the water and readiness for swimming lessons.The event aligns with SwimRight Academy's commitment to promoting water safety and encouraging the development of swimming skills in children. Early education in water safety plays a significant role in reducing risks associated with aquatic environments while building confidence.What to Expect During Open WeekThroughout the week, certified instructors will conduct complimentary evaluations tailored to children of various ages and skill levels. These sessions, lasting approximately 15–20 minutes, are designed to assess water comfort, basic swimming abilities, and awareness of water safety. Parents will receive professional feedback on their child's current strengths and areas for improvement.The Importance of Water SafetySwimming is not only an enjoyable activity but also an essential life skill that contributes to reducing water-related risks. Community events like SwimRight Academy's Open Week make it easier for families to access resources that encourage safety and skill-building at an early age.SwimRight Academy has been a trusted provider of swimming classes in West Hills for years, offering programs focused on safety, technique, and gradual skill progression. By offering free evaluations, the academy hopes to make swimming education accessible to more families in the area.How to ParticipateParents are encouraged to schedule an evaluation in advance, as space is limited. Evaluations are open to children of all ages, whether they are just starting their swimming journey or have prior experience.For more details or to secure your child's spot, contact SwimRight Academy.About SwimRight AcademySwimRight Academy, founded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg, has been dedicated to swimming instruction and water safety since 2005. With programs designed for children of all ages, the academy focuses on building strong foundational skills and confidence in aquatic environments.

Lenny Krayzelburg

SwimRight Academy

+1 818-288-8797

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.