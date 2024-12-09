Unitedhealthcare CEO's Murder: New Photos Show Killer In Blue Mask Peeking Through Car Partition

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Authorities are closing in on the man suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

The New York Department has released two new images of a suspect, believed to be captured from a dashcam inside a taxi. The first image shows the gunman walking near a parked vehicle, while the second captures him peeking through the partition between the back and front seats of the car. In both photos, the suspect is wearing a blue face mask.

Brian Thompson, 50, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit since April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday in what police are calling a targeted attack. The assailant, wearing a mask and lying in wait, shot Thompson just before the company's annual investor conference at the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue.

ABC News reported, citing sources, that police recovered a backpack in Central Park that is believed to have belonged to the suspect. The bag contained only two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money.

Following the shooting, the gunman fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava, and a grey backpack. He then mounted an electric bike and rode into Central Park, sparking a massive manhunt, according to police.

