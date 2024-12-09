FBI, CISA advise Android, iPhone users to avoid unencrypted texts after Salt Typhoon hack

(MENAFN) The FBI and a top federal cybersecurity agency are advising Android and users to cease sending unencrypted text messages to users on the opposite operating system following the Salt Typhoon hack that compromised several major US telecommunications companies.



Officials from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are alerting the public that the Salt Typhoon cyberattack, executed by Chinese actors, targeted companies. The hackers accessed call logs, live conversations of specific individuals, and systems used by companies to manage court orders from law enforcement and intelligence agencies for tracking calls.



Though the breach has not been fully resolved, officials are urging users to adopt encrypted messaging platforms for communication.



Encryption is available on iPhones for messages sent between iPhones and on Android phones for messages sent between Android devices. However, messages exchanged between Android and iPhone users are not encrypted.



"Our recommendation, which we have communicated internally, is not new. Encryption is beneficial, whether for text messaging or, if possible, for encrypted voice calls," Jeff Greene, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, shared with NBC News during a press briefing.

