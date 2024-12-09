Fidan holds talks with global colleagues on Syria's future amid political shifts

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan engaged in discussions on Sunday with international counterparts, addressing the most recent developments in Syria, a country which has undergone significant shifts.



According to sources, Fidan had a phone conversation with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, to explore the prospects for Syria's future, particularly following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad and the end of 61 years of Baath Party rule; this marked a pivotal moment for the region.



In a separate call with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Fidan and Tajani underscored the critical importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and ensuring its political unity, all while highlighting the urgent necessity to safeguard the rights of religious minorities as the country transitions through this period of turmoil.



Tajani, speaking to the press, emphasized that both sides agreed on the significance of maintaining Syria's unity, further reiterating his appeal for Turkey to take all necessary actions to guarantee the protection of Italian nationals and the safety of Christians and other minority groups within Syria’s borders. Moreover, Tajani acknowledged Turkey’s readiness to collaborate with Italy diplomatically, in the hope of fostering regional stability and mitigating further disruptions in the Middle East.

