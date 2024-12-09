Lleida.Net's Monthly Turnover Customers Over 5,000 Euros Per Month Increase 38.6% In The Period From November 2023 To November 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, December 9 - Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) saw a 38.6% increase in the number of clients with monthly billings of more than EUR5,000 in the last year.

And, with respect to customers with billings of less than €500 per month, the company saw year-over-year growth of 13.6 percent.

which is listed in Madrid, Paris, New York, Stuttgart and Frankfurt, recorded cumulative sales of 13.95 million euros in the last three quarters of 2024, 12 percent more than last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the company's cumulative EBITDA is €2.21 million, 1322% above the cumulative as of September 30, 2023.

The company recently announced the signing of two new contracts with the Colombian government worth 665,000 euros.

founded in 1995, has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in certified electronic notification, contracting and signature, and is considered one of the industry leaders.





