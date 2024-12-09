Biden considers pardons for key figures from Trump's first term amid divided democratic opinion
Date
12/9/2024 1:38:06 AM
(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden is reportedly contemplating granting wide-ranging preemptive pardons to prominent adversaries of President-elect Donald trump from across both Political parties, intending to shield them from potential legal consequences or retaliation under the forthcoming administration, as per local media.
Trump has consistently pledged to exact vengeance on his political foes once he assumes office, and Kash Patel, his pick to lead the FBI, authored a book containing a roster of 60 alleged "Deep State" figures he might target using government resources, despite the absence of credible allegations.
Sources acquainted with the talks revealed that Biden has weighed the idea with top White House officials, though no formal suggestions or specific individuals have been confirmed, as reported by CBS News.
The possible group of recipients includes individuals who played key roles in contentious episodes during Trump's first term and have faced public criticism from the incoming president.
This group encompasses Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the nation's response to COVID-19 and acted as Biden’s primary science advisor, as well as retired Gen. Mark A. Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who labeled Trump a "fascist" and shared details about the January 6 Capitol riot.
MENAFN09122024000045016755ID1108969772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.