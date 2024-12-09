Qatar, Egypt address deepening mutual collaboration at Doha Forum 2024

(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egypt’s Prime Mostafa Madbouly engaged in discussions on Saturday regarding methods to strengthen collaboration between their nations.



The meeting took place on the margins of the 22nd Doha Forum 2024, held in the Qatari capital over the weekend, as detailed in a statement issued by the Egyptian Cabinet.



The discussions centered on “enhancing various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries, and building on the qualitative shift that Egyptian-Qatari relations have witnessed recently across various political, economic, and investment fields.”



Madbouly reiterated the commitment to ongoing consultations with Qatari government teams to advance the agreements reached during Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman’s visit to Egypt at the end of November.



He further expressed optimism about the swift implementation of the projects deliberated with the Qatari side, though no additional specifics were provided.



As reported by the Qatar News Agency, Qatar’s Emir received an oral message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, “pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them,” which Madbouly delivered.

