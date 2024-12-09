Doha Forum 2024 concludes with focus on innovation, global cooperation

(MENAFN) The concluding session of the Doha Forum 2024, themed “Inevitability of Innovation,” wrapped up on Sunday in Qatar's capital city.



Taking place in Doha on December 7-8, the event was hosted with Anadolu serving as its Global Communication Partner.



This gathering united global leaders and specialists to tackle international issues and encourage worldwide collaboration.



Among the prominent speakers were Philemon Yang, President of the UN General Assembly, and Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatar's of State at the of Foreign Affairs.



Yang praised the Qatari authorities for successfully hosting another edition of the forum, underlining the value of promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and the exchange of knowledge.



He further stressed the necessity of global partnerships, stating that they are vital for fostering peace, safeguarding human rights, and achieving equitable social advancement.



Al-Khulaifi highlighted the forum's emphasis on innovation, noting that the discussions had reinforced the significance of idea-sharing in addressing the world's critical challenges.



The two-day event included deliberations on geopolitical conflicts, international security, humanitarian emergencies, and technological progress. It served as a platform for world leaders, policymakers, and experts to propose strategies to tackle these issues.

