US Space Force Lands In Japan To Check China, Russia, N Korea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Space Force (USSF) has activated a unit in Japan, marking a significant bilateral leap in countering rising threats from China, Russia and North Korea and solidifying the US-Japan alliance as a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific space security.

This month, US Forces Japan (USFJ) announced that the USSF activated its sixth service component, known as the United States Space Forces-Japan (USSPACEFOR-JPN), at Yokota Air Base.

The unit's establishment follows commitments made at the July 2024 Security Consultative Committee to strengthen bilateral coordination across domains, including cyber, space and electromagnetic warfare. The move aims to enhance space security and long-term sustainability, reflecting the evolving nature of modern warfare and the critical role of space in national defense strategies.

Under US Colonel Ryan Laughton's command, USSPACEFOR-JPN will support US Forces Japan (USFJ) by planning, integrating and executing space security efforts in coordination with Japanese counterparts.

US Lieutenant General Stephen Jost highlighted Japan's significant advancements in space operations and the necessity of robust space expertise to enhance joint warfighting capabilities. Brigadier General Anthony Mastalir emphasized that the new unit would bolster interoperability and resilience to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

North Korea, China and Russia are increasingly in a partnership of convenience on space cooperation, driven by their shared antagonism toward the Western-dominated international order and pragmatic self-interest.

In a February 2024 article for 38 North, Sangsoo Lee mentions that North Korea's space activities have recently intensified, as seen in the successful launch of its first spy satellite in November 2023 following two previous failed attempts.