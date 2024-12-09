Ellucian Partners With Naseej For Technology To Accelerate Higher Education Transformation In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic partnership to advance cloud adoption and student success at institutions across the Kingdom

Ellucian , the leading higher education solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Naseej for Technology, a leader in digital transformation, to accelerate cloud adoption of higher education institutions across Saudi Arabia.

Leveraging Naseej's deep expertise in supporting modernization initiatives in Saudi Arabia, this partnership will extend Ellucian's reach in the country, helping to scale the delivery and implementation of its cloud solutions and services. Higher education institutions in Saudi Arabia will benefit from Ellucian's cutting-edge technology that improves operational efficiency and enhances the student experience.

"Our partnership with Naseej underscores Ellucian's commitment to higher education in Saudi Arabia," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By uniting the robust, future-ready capabilities of the Ellucian SaaS Platform with Naseej's unparalleled expertise in digital transformation, we are equipping institutions to accelerate innovation, enhance student outcomes, and build the resilient, student-centered campuses of tomorrow."

The Ellucian SaaS Platform is designed exclusively for higher education, providing a unified system that integrates all enrollment, registration and administrative processes. With a focus on increasing visibility and transparency, the Ellucian SaaS Platform also enables universities to make informed decisions that drive better outcomes for students.

"The Naseej and Ellucian partnership brings together two industry leaders, each with unmatched expertise," said Othman Al-Abdulkarim, Chief Executive Officer, Naseej. "This collaboration marks a pivotal step in empowering higher education institutions to meet their objectives and goals. For over three decades, Naseej has been a trusted partner in driving student success and enabling seamless experiences for digitally powered campuses across major universities in the Gulf Cooperation Council. Together with Ellucian's innovative technology, we are confident that we will continue to transform higher education institutions, helping them thrive in an increasingly digital world."

To conclude, Mr. Othman emphasized by adding: "Our goal is to provide universities with their choice and best fit of technologies that enable them to create a seamless, efficient, and student-centric environment."

ABOUT NASEEJ

Naseej is a leading technology provider committed to harnessing the power of digital transformation in learning and knowledge management. With its rich portfolio of solutions and services, Naseej enables organizations to provide rich experiences for higher education institutions to adapt to a dynamic technology landscape while reducing their technical burden enabling them to focus on achieving their strategic objectives. The culmination of years of expertise - gained by working on diverse technology and digital transformation challenges with hundreds of clients across the Middle East since 1989 - enabled Naseej to gain deep insights and understanding of their true needs, challenges, and aspirations, and to provide solutions that embrace the latest advancements in AI, smart services, cloud computing, open platforms, and the next step in digital transformation.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

