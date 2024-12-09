Roundup: Regional Countries Stress Respect For Syrian People's Will After Sudden Political Shift

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 9 (NNN-MENA) – The fall of President Bashar al-Assad's yesterday, has brought Syria into the spotlight of the Middle East. While closely monitoring future developments, regional countries expressed support for the will and choice of the Syrian people, and hoped for a swift restoration of unity and security in the country.

The Arab League called yesterday for a peaceful, inclusive, and secure transition process in Syria.

In a statement, the Arab League stressed the importance of placing national interests above all else, exercising restraint, and safeguarding lives and property.

The Arab League also condemned Israel's actions, including its attempts to exploit the current situation in Syria, to expand its occupation of the Golan Heights and declare the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria null and void.

Iran, a close ally of Assad, said yesterday that, it believes the Syrian people should have the sole right to determine their own future, free from any foreign interference or imposition.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called for national talks, involving all segments of Syrian society, to form an inclusive government, pledging to support efforts to ensure security and stability in Syria.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry also emphasised the importance of respecting the Syrian people's will, saying,“It is up to them (Syrians) alone, to choose their representatives and their political system, as well as, to shape the future of their country for the good of Syria.”

The ministry also expressed Lebanon's willingness to build the“best” relations with its neighbour and its representatives, in a way that“preserves the common interests of both countries.”

However, in the meantime, Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, urged the army to tighten control over the border with Syria to prevent any threat to Lebanon's civil peace.

Saudi Arabia said yesterday that, it stands by the Syrian people and their choice, and calls for the country's territorial integrity to be preserved.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms that, it stands with the fraternal Syrian people and their choice, during this special period in Syria's history, and calls for redoubled efforts to preserve the unity of Syria,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called on the international community to“cooperate with Syrians for the benefit of their country and not to interfere in its internal affairs.

Also yesterday, King Abdullah II of Jordan said, the kingdom stands with the Syrian people and respects their will and choice, calling for urgent and swift efforts, to restore stability and avoid further conflict that could lead to chaos.

Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, said, Jordan will provide all possible support to help Syrians rebuild their country, institutions, and political system.

Echoing the same sentiments, Iraq also reaffirms the necessity of respecting the free will of Syrians, emphasising that the security, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria are of paramount importance, not only for Iraq, but also for the region.

Iraqi spokesman, Basim al-Awadi, said in a statement that, the Iraqi government is maintaining international communications, to promote efforts towards security and stability in Syria.

Egypt proposed starting an integrated and comprehensive political process, to address Syrian issues, calling on all Syrian parties to preserve Syria's national institutions and prioritise their state's higher interest.

Cairo pledged coordinated efforts with regional and international partners, to assist with Syria's reconstruction and the safe return of Syrian refugees.

Stressing its solidarity with the Syrian people, the Algerian Foreign Ministry urged all Syrian parties to unite, maintain peace, and safeguard the country's security and territorial integrity.

It also highlighted the importance of inclusive dialogue among Syrians, to prioritise national interests, protect resources, and build a future based on institutions, reflecting the people's will, free from foreign interference.

In a stunning turn of events yesterday, opposition forces in Syria seized control of the capital, Damascus, and declared the end of Assad's rule, following a rapid offensive that saw major Syrian cities falling like dominos within days.

Yemen, yesterday welcomed the opposition gains and the ensuing political shift in Syria, which Yemen's Information Minister, Muammar Eryani described on X as, a sign of the waning regional influence of Iran.

Eryani also expressed confidence in Yemen's resilience against the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has held much of northern Yemen since the eruption of the Yemeni civil war in late 2014.– NNN-MENA

