Outrage Over Walmart Selling Lord Ganesha-Printed Underwear: Netizens Say 'Deities Are Not Fashion Statements'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US retailer Walmart is in the news for all the wrong reasons this shopping season. The company has faced strong criticism from the Hindu community since it began selling slippers, undergarments, swimsuits, and other items featuring prints of Lord Ganesha. Following the backlash, Walmart removed the Ganesha slippers from its catalogue.

Photos of these products went on social media, with many users accusing Walmart of cultural insensitivity and disrespecting religious sentiments.



In a post on X, a user wrote,“Listen!! Walmart, featuring Lord Ganesha on underwear and casual wear is deeply disrespectful to #Hindus. Deities are not fashion statements; they hold profound spiritual significance. Please reconsider this product line to show respect for religious symbols.”

Netizens react to the viral photos. (Photo: X)

One user stated, "All religions should be given equal respect. Walmart should step in and stop selling these products." Another user criticised, saying,“Shame on Walmart! This should not be allowed, and they should apologize.”

Another netizen remarked, "The company that produces these items should be banned, and the seller must be punished for this misconduct. This is a shameful act, and no one has the right to disrespect other religions." Another social media user added,“This is very sad. Please respect other religions and cultures.”

Lord Ganesha-printed slippers are on sale at Walmart. (Photo: X)

Another peeved netizen wrote,“It has displayed of depravity and a degenerated mentality, which is likely to provoke a serious backlash from Hindus & other communities worldwide [sic].”