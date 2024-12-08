MEDPLAN Combines Mobile MRI And CT Rental Services With AI-Driven Diagnostic Innovations In Italy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEDPLAN Rental Mobile MRI Siemens 1.5T provided to ASST Mantova Carlo Poma Hospital

MILANO, ITALY, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MEDPLAN, a leading innovator in diagnostic imaging, is revolutionizing healthcare services in Italy. The company is combining its mobile MRI and CT rental services with the development of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) software to support and enhance diagnostic accuracy, offering a unique approach to patient care and hospital operations.A Proven Solution for Continuity of CareOne of MEDPLAN's first significant achievements was the deployment of a Siemens 1.5T mobile MRI unit to the ASST Carlo Poma Hospital in Mantova, Italy. Delivered in record time, the mobile unit ensured uninterrupted patient scans for nine weeks during critical building works and the installation of a new Siemens MRI system. This initiative not only minimized patient inconvenience but also prevented delays in diagnostic services, demonstrating MEDPLAN's commitment to seamless healthcare delivery.“We are proud to have collaborated with the Carlo Poma Hospital in Mantova, successfully concluding this project-the first of several ongoing rentals across Italy,” said Patrik Di Saverio, Founder and CEO of MEDPLAN.“Our mobile solutions address a critical need in healthcare by ensuring continuity of diagnostic services during infrastructure upgrades or equipment replacements. Hospitals can maintain operations without impacting patient care or increasing waiting times.”Artificial Intelligence: A Partner, Not a ThreatMEDPLAN is actively developing proprietary AI software designed to act as a platform of solutions for healthcare providers. This platform empowers radiologists by enhancing diagnostic workflows, improving efficiency, and fostering trust in AI as a tool to assist rather than replace medical professionals.“Artificial intelligence is a transformative force in diagnostic imaging, enabling more precise, efficient, and faster care,” added Patrik Di Saverio.“Our mission is to show how AI can become an invaluable partner to doctors, supporting them in delivering better outcomes for their patients.”Strategic Growth Backed by PNRR InvestmentsAs part of its growth strategy, MEDPLAN is preparing to welcome equity investors to support its ambitious expansion plans. This comes at a pivotal time for Italy, where the EU-funded PNRR program is driving the replacement of over 3,100 large medical devices, including hundreds of CT and MRI systems, between 2024 and 2026. The total investment allocated to this replacement program exceeds €1.19 billion, reflecting the scale of the opportunity for companies like MEDPLAN to contribute to the transformation of healthcare infrastructure.To meet the demand created by these upgrades, MEDPLAN is scaling its fleet of mobile diagnostic units. These units will play a vital role in ensuring uninterrupted diagnostic services during the preparation, replacement, and installation of new equipment, positioning MEDPLAN as a key partner for hospitals navigating this transition.Looking AheadWith a growing fleet of over ten mobile diagnostic units and plans to expand to 30 modular units within five years, MEDPLAN is setting a new standard for flexibility and innovation in healthcare. Its combination of advanced AI tools and scalable mobile solutions underscores its commitment to improving patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare operations.

