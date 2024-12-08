Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Emerging Trends And Growth Insights For 2020-2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Industry

Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Expected to Reach $47.18 Billion by 2027

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research's report, " Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Price Range: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027," states that the European market was valued at $36.67 billion by 2019 and is projected to reach $47.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:In 2019, Eastern Europe dominated the market, contributing more than 25% share of the overall revenue, followed by Germany. The Europe mobile phone accessories market analysis in the report includes Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic in the East Europe market.Mobile phone accessories are used with smartphones or mobile phones for assistance and support for various operations such as listening to music, tracking daily routines, and protecting fragile mobile phones. These products include electronic devices and entities such as speakers, smart watches, earphones, and protective cases. These are offered in the market in various standards and forms as marketing strategies.The rise in the adoption of smartphones in Europe is expected to majorly drive the Europe mobile phone accessories market growth as they offer seamless connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility, compared to wired devices, which provide convenience to customers over wired headphones.A rise in demand for such wireless accessories is anticipated to drive the mobile phone accessories market. This increase in demand is attributed to changes in customer preferences such as listening to music on smartphones and tablets. Demand for mobile phone accessories has increased, owing to a surge in disposable income and a rise in the popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. Rapid technological advancements, including the implementation of noise canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks, are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the future.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Europe Mobile Phone Accessories industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market include,PANASONIC CORPORATIONJ SAINSBURY PLCMEDIAMARKTBOSE CORPORATIONSENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KGXIAOMI CORPORATIONSONY CORPORATIONSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.APPLE INC.CARREFOUR S.A.AMAZON, INC.Region-wise, the European mobile phone accessories market is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Nordic countries, Holland, Spain, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Belgium, and the rest of Europe. Nordic countries are further analyzed across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Eastern Europe was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $9.28 billion, and is estimated to garner $11.00 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.80%. This is attributed to the fact that over the past few years, increase in the number of users of smartphones has increased in this region. However, North America is expected to account for $2.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.73%.The Europe mobile phone accessories market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, Price range, and region. By product type, it is divided into battery, headphones, portable speakers, chargers, memory cards, power banks, protective cases, battery cases, screen guards, pop sockets, and others. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By price range, it is classified into low medium, and premium. By region, it is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Nordic countries, Holland, Spain, Portugal, eastern Europe, Belgium, and the rest of Europe. Nordic countries are further analyzed across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings of the Study:- By product type, the headphones sensors segment had the highest revenue of $8.56 billion in 2019 and contributed a major part to the European mobile phone accessories market size.- By distribution channel, the offline Europe mobile phone accessories segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $27.85 billion as per the European mobile phone accessories market analysis.- By price range, the premium range segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $ 21.71 billion.- By region, eastern Europe is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major share during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.