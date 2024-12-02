Merco Presents The 'Top Ten' Leading Companies In Panama By Reputation
12/2/2024 11:17:38 PM
The Corporate Reputation Business Monitor (Merco) 2024 presented the seventh edition of its ranking of the 100 companies and leaders with the best reputation. For this occasion, the main sectors that were in the 'top ten' were: logistics, banking, food, services, to mention a few.
The list is led by Banco General, followed by the Panama Canal, Copa Airlines, National bank of Panama, Cervecería Nacional, Riba Smith, Caja de Ahorros, McDonald's, Nestlé and Casa de las Baterías.
The ranking includes 336 companies, of which the 100 with the highest number of“elections” were chosen as the most reputable in Panama, reported Raquel Robleda, director of Merco in Panama. She said, a methodology was used that consisted of six evaluations, 22 sources of information and 9,818 surveys.
