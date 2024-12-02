Sweden To Continue Supporting Ukraine In Infrastructure Recovery And Construction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's Vice Prime for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, and Andreas Carlson, Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, discussed the prospects of further cooperation in the field of reconstruction.

“We are open to launching joint projects with Sweden in both the sector and reconstruction. The Ministry is currently devoting significant attention to the security of maritime infrastructure. Therefore, the assistance of foreign partners in these areas will be highly beneficial," Kuleba stated.

Carlson, in turn, highlighted Sweden's commitment to supporting Ukraine's railways and its readiness to contribute to the resumption of air traffic as soon as the security situation in the country permits.

The Ministry for Communities Development stated that the meeting's participants discussed practical steps for collaboration that would facilitate the expeditious launch of bilateral projects.

As previously announced, the Swedish government intends to implement a multi-year support program for the civilian sector, modeled on the initiative currently in place for defense industry cooperation.

