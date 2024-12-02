Old North State Classic 2024 At Rocky Mount Event Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Annual youth wheelchair hosted by Bridge II Sports, a non-profit supported by venue Rocky Mount Event Center, begins December 7

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge II Sports is honored to bring the spirit of the Old North State Classic (ONSC) to Rocky Mount for the fifth year, on December 7 8, 2024, with the continued support of our venue sponsor Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC).

Since 2018, ONSC has engaged over 1,000 youth with disabilities from all over the East Coast through the power of adapted sports competition and camaraderie.

ONSC is excited to have access to the wonderfully accessible Event Center in Rocky Mount, NC, for the traditional weekend tournament. Athletes will be competing across four courts, spanning Prep and Jr. Varsity (5 years old to 18 years) in a sanctioned National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. This year's event will consist of one and a half days of intense wheelchair basketball action in December.

Please come and cheer for this event in person! Admission and parking are free. This year the action will also be livestreamed on the

Bridge II Sports YouTube channel

in collaboration with Leading Edge Multimedia. The full production includes mounted backboard cameras, player graphics, and historic courtside announcing/interviews by basketball legends.

The Old North State Classic is a special event infused with the energy of empowerment and community as kids play the sport they love. This life-changing event is made possible through funding from BridgeIISports, and support from several community and corporate partners. For the fourth time in five years, RMEC is serving as the event sponsor of ONSC. Beyond providing generous event space, RMEC has engaged in fully supporting the Bridge II Sports mission to help find the player within.

Old North State Classic 2024 Schedule:

Saturday, December 7

Opening Ceremonies and Athlete Competition 7:45 am-12:30 pm

Lunch provided by RMEC 12:30 pm-1:30 pm

Athlete Competition 1:30 pm-7:00 pm

Rocky Mount Event Center

Sunday, December 8

Athlete Competition 8:00 am-2:30 pm

Closing Ceremonies and Athlete Awards 2:30 pm-3:00 pm

Rocky Mount Event Center

IMPORTANT: MEDIA COORDINATING INSTRUCTIONS

Media, please check in at registration to receive the BIIS media instruction.

Please RSVP to [email protected] .

Spectators Welcome

-Live Stream will be presented by Bridge II Sports

About Bridge II Sports

BridgeIISports is a North Carolina non-profit organization dedicated to developing and implementing opportunities for youth, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities to realize their potential through sports participation.

Through sports programming, special events, awareness initiatives and team development, BridgeIISports empowers persons with physical disabilities to "Find the Player Within" and challenge perceptions of disability. It is the power of adapted sports that builds healthy bodies, minds, impacting the community with strength. For more information on BridgeIISports, visit



About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Ashley Pittman

(252) 904-2279

