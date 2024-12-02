Allgeo, A Service By Abaqus Inc., Recognized As High Performer In G2's Winter 2024 Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

allGeo G2 badges

allGeo for Field Service Management

allGeo by Abaqus Inc. earns G2 Winter 2024 High Performer, praised for field service management innovation, user-friendliness, and top customer support.

- Customer in the Hospital & Healthcare industryPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- allGeo , a leading workforce management platform for field service businesses, has once again been recognized as a High Performer in G2's Winter 2024 Report, reaffirming its position as a trusted leader in the field service management industry.Earlier this year, allGeo was recognized as a High Performer in G2's Spring 2024 Report as well, following our titles of 'Momentum Leader' and 'High Performer' in Summer 2023.These accolades underscore allGeo's unwavering commitment to delivering effective, user-friendly, and innovative solutions that simplify workforce management and automate complex field operations workflows.G2 awards are based entirely on real user feedback. Customers consistently praise allGeo for its comprehensive, end-to-end solutions and outstanding customer support. They also highlight the platform's powerful customization capabilities and ease of use which make managing field operations seamless and efficient.What the customers are saying-“I like that it can be used for multiple different things, such as work scheduling, logging invoice details, and customer management. It's all very convenient and in one place.”-Customer in the Oil & Gas industry“Being a third party EVV vendor assisting us in completing DDS requirements with uploads to the State mandated Aggregator. This helps our staff use one application for their daily work needs instead of using two different apps for time tracking and EVV.”- Customer in the Healthcare industry“The flexibility of this platform is very promising. We use it non-traditionally and it still functions for what we need.”- Customer in the Hospital & Healthcare industry“Ease of use and superb UI, and love the overall features like reports, monitoring, etc.”- Customer in the Construction industryTo read more about allGeo's customers' experience, visit G2 .“As a company deeply committed to supporting field service businesses, we are honored to be recognized once again as a High Performer in G2's Winter 2024 Report,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. He added,“This recognition validates our efforts to deliver enterprise-grade, user-friendly solutions that streamline workforce management and drive excellence in field operations for our clients. At allGeo, we remain focused on innovation in field service management and helping deploy best-in-class workflows for our customers.”About Abaqus Inc.Abaqus, headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, provides a leading cloud-hosted, low-code field service automation platform that helps midsize businesses achieve excellence in field service operations. The allGeo platform offers a wide range of features that can be rapidly deployed in various industries. These include scheduling, advanced time tracking, real-time monitoring, mileage tracking, electronic visit verification (EVV), lone worker safety, and field inspection using QR codes and mobile forms.

John Cunningham

Abaqus Inc.

+1 415 496-9436

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.