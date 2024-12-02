JBS Flexes Financial Muscle With $1 Billion Commercial Paper Program

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global food giant JBS S.A. is shaking up its strategy. The company's Board of Directors has greenlit a $1 billion commercial paper program, marking its first foray into this short-term funding arena.



This move comes as JBS rides a wave of strong financial performance, with record-breaking revenues and improved margins in the third quarter of 2024. The new program allows JBS and its subsidiaries to issue unsecured notes with a 397-day maturity.



This financial tool serves a dual purpose: it provides quick access to capital and adds another layer to the company's already diverse balance sheet. JBS plans to use these funds for general corporate needs, potentially including debt repayment.



JBS's financial health appears robust. The company reported a record $19.9 billion in net revenue for Q3 2024, a 6.4% year-over-year increase.



Its adjusted EBITDA reached $2.2 billion, reflecting a substantial 94.3% growth. The company has also trimmed its net debt by $1 billion to $13.7 billion and reduced its leverage ratio to 2.15 times.







However, JBS faces headwinds in its North American beef operations due to cattle cycle challenges. Rising Brazilian cattle prices also loom as a potential threat, particularly for exports.

JBS's Strategic Outlook for 2024

Despite these hurdles, JBS's diversified portfolio has helped maintain overall strong performance, with its poultry and pork divisions excelling in both Brazil and the United States.



Looking ahead, JBS projects net revenue of $77 billion for 2024, with adjusted EBITDA between $6.9 billion and $7.1 billion. The company is eyeing expansion in aquaculture, prepared foods, and alternative proteins while also investing in sustainability projects.



JBS's financial moves and market performance matter because they reflect broader trends in the global food industry.



As one of the world's largest food companies, JBS's strategies and challenges offer insights into supply chain dynamics, consumer demand, and the delicate balance between growth and financial stability in a volatile market.

