Russian President Vladimir Putin's Leg Twitching Fuels Health Speculation Amid Parkinson's Rumors

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Footage has surfaced showing Russian President Vladimir Putin's legs twitching uncontrollably during a public event, reigniting rumors about his health. The 72-year-old leader was seen struggling to maintain control of his movements while delivering an hour-long speech in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The incident has drawn attention due to persistent speculation that may be battling Parkinson's or another serious condition. Throughout his speech, his legs appeared to jerk involuntarily, leading observers to question whether the movements were symptomatic of a neurological disorder.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about Putin's health. Previous reports and video clips have shown the Russian president exhibiting signs such as tremors, gripping surfaces for support, and appearing physically unsteady during public appearances. While the Kremlin has consistently denied rumors of any medical issues, such moments continue to fuel debate.

The speech in Astana was part of Putin's ongoing international engagements as he seeks to bolster Russia 's position amid global criticism over the war in Ukraine. Despite his visible discomfort, the president carried on with the event, addressing geopolitical topics and reaffirming Russia's foreign policy stance.

As speculation mounts, the Kremlin has yet to comment on the latest footage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on November 27, 2024, for a two-day visit to strengthen ties with Central Asian allies amid growing international tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

Kazakhstan, a member of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has maintained a delicate balance regarding the war in Ukraine. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed concerns about the nearly three-year conflict and refrained from endorsing Russia's actions.