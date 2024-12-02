Arms Industry Revenue Hits $632 Billion Due To Ukraine And Gaza Wars

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveals that the 100 largest arms companies saw a 4.2% increase in revenue in 2023, reaching $632 billion, largely driven by the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The report, released on Monday, highlighted that Russian, American, and Israeli companies benefitted the most from the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. These companies experienced substantial growth in their due to increased demand for military supplies.

Among the top 100 global arms companies, 41 American companies earned $317 billion, showing a 2.5% increase from 2022. This demonstrates the continued dominance of U.S. firms in the global arms market.

The report also noted that six Middle Eastern arms companies in the top 100 experienced an 18% growth, earning a combined total of $19.6 billion. The Middle East remains a significant player in the global defense industry.

As the war in Gaza intensified, three Israeli arms companies among the top 100 saw their earnings rise to $13.6 billion. This surge in revenue is attributed to increased demand for weapons in the region.

Russian arms companies also saw a major boost, with two of the largest companies reporting a 40% increase in revenue, reaching an estimated total of $25.5 billion. This reflects the significant impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The SIPRI report pointed out that smaller manufacturers have become more efficient in responding to the new demand for arms, outpacing larger firms in some cases. This is particularly true for European companies.

As the Gaza conflict expanded and Lebanon became involved, and with the intensification of the war in Ukraine, Western allies of Kyiv increased the speed at which they delivered weapons and ammunition. This rapid response contributed to the overall growth of the arms industry in 2023.

Additionally, the growing threat from Russia to NATO's European members has led to higher defense budgets across Europe. Senior officials in NATO have stated that European nations are investing more heavily in strengthening their defenses.

In the Far East, Taiwan has sought to increase its arms procurement from the United States, while tensions between Iran and Israel have prompted Tehran to invest in Russian Sukhoi-35 fighter jets and S-400 missiles.

These developments reflect the continued global arms race, driven by geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts. As military spending rises in response to ongoing threats, arms manufacturers continue to thrive, capitalizing on the escalating demand for weapons and defense systems.

The increase in arms production and sales also raises concerns about the long-term impact of such growth on global security. While some countries benefit economically, the continued militarization of international relations may exacerbate existing conflicts and lead to further instability in the years to come.

