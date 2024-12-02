Local Community Recognizes Old Town Design Build's 26+ Year Commitment To Excellence

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Old Town Design Build , a leading custom home builder and renovation firm in Fort Collins, Colorado, has been voted Top 2 for Best Custom Home Builder and Home Remodeling in NOCO Style Magazine's 2024 Readers' Choice Best of NOCO Contest . This recognition comes from over 228,000 votes cast by Northern Colorado residents, highlighting the community's trust in Old Town Design Build's unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1998 by Keira Harkin, Old Town Design Build has established itself as a premier design-build firm specializing in custom home builds, historic renovations, and whole-home and commercial remodels throughout Northern Colorado. The company's integrated approach combines expert design, sustainable building practices, and transparent client communication to deliver exceptional results.

"This recognition from our community is particularly meaningful as we celebrate more than 26 years of building better together in Northern Colorado," said Keira Harkin, Founder and CEO of Old Town Design Build. "Our team's dedication to unwavering excellence and authentic client partnerships has been the foundation of our success, and we're honored that our neighbors have acknowledged this commitment."

Old Town Design Build is known for:



Full-service design-build capabilities with certified Passive House tradesperson expertise

Specialization in high-performance, energy-efficient home construction

Historic renovation experience preserving Fort Collins' architectural heritage

Transparent project management and client communication Deep relationships with Northern Colorado's premier craftspeople and suppliers