This Special Honor Recognizes Meaningful Contributions to Epilepsy through Research, Clinical Achievement and Leadership

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.

Sunita Misra, MD, PhD, Vice President of Global Clinical Development and acting Chief Medical Officer of SK Life Science, Inc. , a U.S. company developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., has been selected as a Fellow of the American Epilepsy Society.

"Dr.

Misra's recognition as a Fellow of the American Epilepsy Society is a testament to her lifelong commitment to find solutions for people with epilepsy," said Donghoon Lee, President and CEO of SK Life Science. "Dr. Misra, who pursues these solutions each and every day, joined SK Life Science last year to lead our global studies. We are so proud of her accomplishments and the passion she brings to finding new solutions and congratulate her in this achievement."

Dr. Misra is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child, Clinical Neurophysiology, and Epilepsy. Dr. Misra was appointed as Vice President of Global Clinical Development and Acting Chief Medical Officer at SK Life Science, Inc. in April 2024. In her most recent initiative, Dr. Misra is working on a clinical trial for people 12 to 17 years of age who continue to have primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizures despite taking traditional medications. For more information regarding SK Life Science's PGTC trial, please go to / .



Prior to joining SK Life Science, Dr. Misra was a Senior Director at Neurelis, Inc. where she led an ongoing Phase 1/2a study in pediatric epilepsy patients and co-developed clinical development plans for pipeline products, including supporting investigational new drug (IND) filings. She is a pediatric neurology, epilepsy and neuroscience expert with experience in non-clinical and clinical aspects of channelopathy-related epilepsy.

Dr. Misra obtained her Bachelor of Science from Emory University, Doctor of Philosophy in the Department of Pharmacology from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and Doctor of Medicine from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. From there, she completed a pediatric neurology residency and fellowships in clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital. Dr. Misra then joined the faculty at Northwestern University as a physician-scientist.

About SK Life Science, Inc. and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Life Science, Inc., with headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, is a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. , a pioneering South Korean company in drug development and commercialization. Together, they are advancing innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology, with eight compounds currently in development. Utilizing target-based drug discovery, high-throughput organic screening/high content screening, computer-aided drug design, and combinatorial chemistry, the companies drive R&D efforts in biology/discovery, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical development. For more information, visit .

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is part of SK Group , South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. SK Group is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. SK companies combined have $151 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK Group is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. SK Inc. ,

the parent company of SK Biopharmaceuticals, continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with

a number of

competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information about SK Inc., visit

. For more information about SK Biopharmaceuticals, visit

.

