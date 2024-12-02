Ceasefire Holds In Kurram Amid Citizens' Calls To Reopen Roads And Ensure Supplies

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram District – The ceasefire reached between warring tribes in Kurram on Sunday evening remains unbroken, with no violations reported, providing much-needed relief after 11 days of intense violence. The clashes, which began with an attack on a convoy, claimed 131 lives and left 186 injured, according to sources.

The ceasefire was brokered with the collaboration of district administration, police, security forces, and tribal elders. Upper and Lower Kurram have remained peaceful since the agreement.



However, residents report that travel routes remain closed, exacerbating shortages of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine, particularly in Parachinar and surrounding areas. Citizens have called for the immediate reopening of these routes to alleviate their suffering.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took serious notice of the ongoing unrest, declaring that those inciting hatred are terrorists and should be dealt with accordingly. Speaking at the 18th cabinet meeting, he emphasized the urgency of securing the roads and delivering essential supplies via helicopter.

“The issue in Kurram is not terrorism but the result of certain elements spreading sectarian hatred,” the CM stated. He urged local elders to assist in identifying these disruptive forces, stressing that such individuals would be treated as terrorists.