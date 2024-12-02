Automotive ESP Market To Grow By USD 10.91 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Digitization And Electrification, With AI Shaping Market Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 10.91 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

9.64% during the forecast period. Increasing digitization and electrification of automobiles

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

development of autonomous vehicles.

However,

evolving regulatory landscape of automotive industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Adecco Group AG, Altair Engineering Inc., ASM Technologies Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Belcan LLC, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, Contechs Group Holdings Ltd., EDAG Group, EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., L and T Technology Services Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., and Ricardo Plc. Continue Reading







Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.27 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled Adecco Group AG, Altair Engineering Inc., ASM Technologies Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Belcan LLC, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, Contechs Group Holdings Ltd., EDAG Group, EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., L and T Technology Services Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., and Ricardo Plc

Market Driver

Autonomous vehicles, a fusion of automotive engineering and technology, are developed by ESPs through intricate engineering solutions. These companies design, fabricate, and assemble mechanical, electrical, and electronic elements, integrating artificial intelligence and safety features. Key technologies include 5G networks, collision avoidance sensors, and connection sensors. ESPs collaborate with OEMs and tech firms to create luxurious, efficient, and safe vehicles, adhering to stringent safety regulations and industry 4.0 standards. LED technology and lightweight body materials enhance vehicle aesthetics and performance. ESPs also focus on vehicle efficiency, electric vehicles, and outsourcing services, catering to emerging nations and commercial vehicle sectors.



Market Challenges

Autonomous vehicles and connected cars bring new regulations, posing uncertainties for Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESPs). Strict safety regulations, such as data privacy and autonomous driving standards, necessitate substantial investments in understanding, interpreting, and complying. Fear of non-compliance and potential liability may hinder innovation, with ESPs hesitant to develop cutting-edge technologies due to regulatory risks. High barriers to entry, created by stringent safety testing and certification, favor larger, established providers, potentially limiting competition and market dynamism. Key areas of focus include 5G networks, electric vehicles, vehicle efficiency, collision avoidance sensors, connection sensors, lightweight vehicles, fuel efficient vehicles, electric motors, battery management systems, sensor fusion, cybersecurity, data analytics, and vehicle safety.

Segment Overview

This automotive engineering service providers (esp) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 In-house 1.2 Out-source



2.1 Powertrain

2.2 Complete vehicle

2.3 Electrical/electronics 2.4 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 In-house-

The Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market encompasses mechanical and electrical engineering, leveraging lightweight materials and digital vehicles to enhance connectedness and software development. ESPs address cybersecurity and data analytics concerns, ensuring vehicle safety and fuel efficiency through expertise in electric motors and battery management systems. Sensor fusion engineering solutions facilitate designing, developing, fabricating, and assembling mechanical, electrical, electronics, and software elements for automobiles. ESPs cater to stringent safety regulations in the automotive engineering field, delivering improved quality, safe structured vehicles, and convenient driving experiences for models and vehicles, including commercial ones. With the advent of 5G networks, ESPs are poised to revolutionize the industry through engineering solutions for autonomous and electric vehicles. Investment pockets lie in the areas of safety elements, luxury vehicles, and the integration of advanced technologies, such as 5G networks and autonomous driving systems.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market encompasses the design, development, fabrication, and integration of mechanical, electrical, and electronics elements for commercial vehicles. This includes the implementation of 5G networks and advanced technologies such as autonomous and electric vehicles. ESPs focus on enhancing vehicle efficiency through the use of lightweight materials and fuel-efficient components. Collision avoidance sensors and connection sensors are essential mechanical and electrical features that ESPs incorporate into digital and connected vehicles. Software engineering and cybersecurity are critical aspects of ESP services, ensuring data analytics and secure communication between vehicles and infrastructure. The ESP market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions to meet the demands of the automotive industry.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Engineering Services Market encompasses a diverse range of offerings, including vehicle design, development, testing, and consulting services. These solutions cater to various sectors, such as body and chassis, powertrain, electronics, and software. ESPs employ cutting-edge technologies like CAD, CAE, and CAM to create efficient, safe, and eco-friendly vehicles. They also focus on regulatory compliance, ensuring that vehicles meet stringent safety and emissions standards. Additionally, ESPs provide services related to vehicle connectivity, autonomous driving, and electric powertrains, reflecting the industry's ongoing evolution. The market is driven by factors like increasing vehicle production, growing demand for advanced technologies, and stringent regulations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



In-house

Out-source

Product Type



Powertrain



Complete Vehicle



Electrical/electronics

Others

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

