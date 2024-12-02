Qatar Grand Prix Made My Verstappen Dream Come True, Says Lebanese F1 Superfan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For Samir Khoder, a lifelong fan of Max Verstappen, attending the F1 Qatar Grand Prix was a dream come true - a dream years in the making.

“I'm the proudest and biggest Max Verstappen fan,” Khoder said with a beaming smile, pointing to a placard he had personally crafted for the event.

“I know Max has millions of fans worldwide, but I can proudly claim that I'm his number one F1 nerd supporter. I've been following him since 2016,” he told The Peninsula.

Khoder's admiration for Verstappen began when the Dutch driver made history at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, claiming his first-ever F1 victory with Red Bull at just 18 years old. From that moment, Khoder was hooked, watching every race and eagerly awaiting the day he could see his hero live in action.

That day arrived in 2024. From his home in Lebanon, Khoder finally made it to the Lusail International Circuit. The trip was worth it - Verstappen secured his second consecutive Qatar Grand Prix title, and Khoder's excitement reached new heights.

Samir Khoder attending the final day of Formula One Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 at the Lusail International Circuit on December 1, 2024.



On another placard he proudly displayed from the main grandstand during the race, he wrote: "I traveled 2,222 kilometers from Lebanon hoping Max would clinch the title here... I'm enjoying my first F1 race [experience]. Keep pushing, Max!"

“I've been a huge fan since Max started his Formula One career, and this was a dream come true on my first-ever F1 race experience!” Khoder said.“Not only did I get to watch Max win, but I also met him in person. Those few minutes with him were a life milestone for me.”

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen (right) and Lebanese F1 fan Samir Khoder in Doha, Qatar.



Khoder shared with The Peninsula that while in Lusail, he had the chance encounter of a lifetime - meeting Verstappen at a padel court. The two shared a brief conversation, and Khoder snapped a photo with his idol.

“Qatar Grand Prix just made my dream come true. It's been the best week of my life without doubts! Max is so down-to-earth. I didn't expect him to be so chill, especially after such a demanding race weekend. It was amazing to discover that we both enjoy playing padel too.”

When asked on why he's such a devoted Verstappen fan, Khoder said,“I love Max's driving style. He's a fierce competitor on the track, but he's also a funny, easygoing guy off it. We're very similar in how we handle challenges. When I heard that Max had lost the pole position due to a penalty, I was disappointed at first, but I knew Max would shake it off and rise to the occasion. He always does.”

Khoder was referring to Verstappen's pole start, which was cut short by an unusual one-place grid penalty. This penalty marked the 12th consecutive Grand Prix in which Verstappen failed to secure a P1 start.

But Verstappen's determination was unstoppable. Despite the rare grid penalty that took away his pole position, he powered to victory again, securing his fourth world title. Khoder, confident in Verstappen's skills, said,“I knew he'd win. Even without pole position, I was sure he'd be the first to cross the finish line.”

Khoder also shared how the event surpassed all his expectations.“I love the track,” he said.“It's one of the best in the region, and I enjoy the speed and action. The weather was also a surprise. The first few days were hot, but the evening breeze during the race was perfect. The whole event was so well-organized - you could tell they really put in the effort to make everything amazing."

Khoder hopes this won't be his last trip to Qatar.“I definitely want to come back,” he said.“There's so much to see and do here. This has been an unforgettable experience. Again, the best weekend of my life, no doubt about it. Thank you, Qatar Grand Prix!”