Celebrate Togetherness And Discover The Perfect Gift Of Appreciation At Ferrero Rocher's Golden Christmas Garden Media Outreach Newswire APAC

HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - It's time once again to embrace the winter holidays with open arms, as we gather 'round to celebrate together in the resplendent glasshouse, bathed with the warmth and wonder of winter merry. Enveloped in the soft glow of festive warmth, gaze beyond the frosted panes and enjoy the mesmerizing shimmer of the ornamental tree, sparkling in its grand splendour. Let Ferrero Rocher carry you away to the golden wonderland of enchantment and festive joy at
K11 Art Mall Atrium .
Anchored in the center of the Ferrero Rocher's Golden Christmas Garden stands the towering Christmas tree over 7 meters tall
Immerse in the festive spirit at K11 Art Mall where Ferrero Rocher's Golden Christmas Tree beckons
At the Ferrero Rocher Christmas Garden, every moment is an opportunity to create lasting and exclusive memories with your loved ones. Anchored in the center of it all stands the towering Christmas tree over 7 meters tall , adorned with glittering gold and silver baubles. This radiant masterpiece shimmers softly, beckoning you to capture these unforgettable moments, as you revel in the beauty of this exquisite display.
As you embrace the festive spirit, unleash your creativity and craft personalized holiday masterpieces with your loved ones. From
30 November to 15 December 2024 , stand a chance to participate in the exclusive Christmas gifting workshops held on weekends at The Piazza, K11 Art Mall,Ferrero Rocher glasshouse with every two boxes of Ferrero Rocher T24 (300g) purchased in a single receipt.
Christmas Tree Dome: Participants can adorn a miniature tree with festive ornaments, twinkling fairy lights, and a touch of ribbon for added sparkle. Top it off with a charming golden star.
Christmas Ornament Workshop: Participants will be able to craft an exquisite star ornament using decorative knot tying techniques. Decorate it with an array of shiny embellishments. Final creation is a delightful addition to your Christmas tree.
Unleash your creativity with personalised festive masterpieces at the exclusive Christmas gifting workshops: Christmas Tree Dome and Christmas Ornament Workshop
But the magic does not end here. This year, Ferrero is also thrilled to unveil a new product range for Christmas! With a delightful selection for every occasion, there's something special for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.
Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment, featuring 2 new flavours : Manderly, Cappuccino
A classic choice for festive gifting, the Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment offers a refined selection of Ferrero's finest creations, showcasing a delightful array of flavours and textures, including the most-loved
Ferrero Rocher , the exotic
Raffaello , and the dark chocolate
Rondnoir , ensuring there's something to please every palate. This year, the collection shines even brighter with the addition of two new flavours- Manderly , a crunchy specialty with a velvety almond milky filling, a sweet prelude to the unmistakable taste of almond, and Cappuccino, containing a creamy, luscious filling that combines the intense flavour of coffee and the delicate taste of milk within a crunchy shell.
Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs: Golden Indulgence, Perfect for Sharing
Perfect for your holiday party, and to enjoy precious moments of sharing with your loved ones, with the extraordinary taste of Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs! Begin your festive journey with the decadent
Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs that is available in milk and dark flavour . Each Ferrero Rocher Golden Egg with its creamy hazelnut filling and delicate, crisp melts into a pure moment of indulgence, spreading the delectable warmth of this holiday season. A new pleasure for sharing.
Ferrero Rocher Origins: An Odyssey Through the Finest Cocoa Origins
For the most committed dark chocolate connoisseurs,
Ferrero Rocher Origins is a must-have indulgence. Ferrero Rocher Origins is a premium dark chocolate line that builds upon the iconic Ferrero Rocher brand, known for its quality ingredients, multisensorial taste experience and elegant presentation. Ferrero Rocher Origins offers three new specialties, each characterized by their own aroma and intensity, inspired by the most famous origins of chocolates: Ghana, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast. With the elegant gold packaging, the touch of luxury makes it an ideal choice for sophisticated social hosting in any occasion.
This Christmas, gather your loved ones and create golden moments with Ferrero. Don't miss out on the exclusive workshops designed to inspire your creativity and a touch of gold to your festive celebrations. Please refer to the below for more details on how to join:
|
Date and Time
|
Workshops will be held across 3 weekends from 30 November to 15 December 2024, with two 2-hour sessions each day.
Christmas Tree Dome: 1pm to 3pm
Christmas Ornament: 4pm to 6pm.
|
Venue
|
Piazza, K11 Art Mall
18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
|
Mechanism
|
Customers who purchase
two boxes of Ferrero Rocher T24 (300g) are eligible to register to participate in these exclusive Christmas workshops on a
first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is now open at:
*
Terms and Conditions apply.
