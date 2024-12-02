Family Food Centre Announces Winners In 46Th Anniversary Shop & Win Draw

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Family Food Centre's second Shop & Win campaign draw was conducted today, marking another milestone in its spectacular 46th-anniversary celebrations. Held at the Airport branch at 4 PM, the second draw saw 74 winners who collectively won 6 million Nojoom points. The winners of Family Food Centre's ongoing anniversary festivities were selected under the supervision of the of Commerce and (MoCI).

Customers gathered in anticipation, hoping to be the lucky winners of incredible prizes. The fun doesn't stop here-there's one final opportunity to win! The next draw is scheduled for December 26, 2024, with 3 million Nojoom points to be shared across 6 lucky customers.

In addition to the lucky draw, the anniversary celebration will feature product promotions over the year-end, highlighting Fresh Produce, Meats, Fish, and Department Store products, including Electronics, Home, and Outdoor essentials, while also focusing on local Qatari products.

Family Food Centre offers a vast selection of the finest Fruits, Vegetables, Meats, Seafood, and Groceries from over 35 countries worldwide. Whether you're looking for everyday necessities or special winter essentials, Family Food Centre has you covered.

For added convenience, customers can shop online and enjoy home delivery via or the Family Qatar App. As a special offer, new customers can get free delivery on their first order through the app or website.

Join the celebration, and you could also win a free trolley every day! Visit any outlet today to participate. The promotion is open to all customers visiting any of the five outlets across Al Kheesa, Al Rayyan, Al Nasr, Old Airport Road, and Family Mart at Doha Souq Mall on Al Nasr Street (next to Turkey Central).

