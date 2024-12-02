EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Gerresheimer builds new production capacities for glass syringes at Skopje site

02.12.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Expansion of the site in the Republic of North Macedonia with a new production hall for glass syringes

Total volume of over EUR 100 million

Around 250 new jobs for skilled workers from the region Ramp-up of syringe production starting by the end of 2024 Düsseldorf/Skopje, December 2, 2024. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, is expanding its production capacity in Skopje, North Macedonia, with a new production hall for syringes. Since 2019, Gerresheimer has been producing drug delivery systems, diagnostic and medical products made of plastic on around 14,600 m2 at this site. The new factory hall adds around 7,600 m2 of production space for glass syringes. The company is investing over EUR 100 million in the construction and equipment of the new building. The expansion of the site will double the number of employees in Skopje from around 250 to 500 over the next three to five years. The new production hall in Skopje is currently one of the key projects in the global capacity expansion for drug delivery systems and syringes for long-term customer contracts.

"Combining production capacities for plastic and glass at one location for the efficient production of integrated solutions for the pharma industry is a further step in the implementation of our corporate strategy formula g," explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "As a systems and solutions provider, our customers receive individually tailored, fully integrated solutions. In the future, for example, we will also supply ready-to-fill syringe systems from Skopje." New syringe production hall for the highest demands The new production hall is specifically designed for the manufacture of syringes and other primary packaging made of tubular glass. The total area, including Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Class C and D clean rooms, covers around 7,600 square meters – roughly the size of a soccer field. The new hall provides space for the precision glass forming lines developed and manufactured by Gerresheimer itself, as well as specific assembly and ready-to-fill lines. Glass and plastics production with growth reserve at one location Since 2019, Gerresheimer has been producing drug delivery systems as well as diagnostic and medical products and components made of plastic on around 14,600 m2 in Skopje, including ISO class 7, 8 and 9 clean rooms. This also includes syringe accessories such as the Gerresheimer Gx TELC syringe closure system and the Gx InnoSafe safety system, which protects against accidental needlestick injuries.

One advantage of the plant in Skopje, with its 7,600 m2 extension, is the combination of production capacities for pharmaceutical plastic and glass products at one location. This enables efficient production of integrated solutions with optimized logistics. For example, customers can obtain fully assembled ready-to-fill syringe systems in a wide variety of configurations from Skopje. The site in Skopje also offers growth potential. 100,000 m2 of additional space is available on the site for future expansion.



Quality assurance with state-of-the-art technology Gerresheimer uses state-of-the-art inspection systems for quality assurance as part of its certified quality management system, including, for example, the Gx G3 inspection system with high-speed camera technology and AI-based image processing developed in-house by Gerresheimer for the syringe production. In addition, the plant in Skopje has two in-house laboratories with high precision measurement technology and laboratory equipment for optical, mechanical, chemical and microbiological testing. Very good infrastructure and local specialists Gerresheimer's Skopje site is located in a well-connected industrial area close to the international airport of the North Macedonian capital. Larger Mediterranean ports in Greece and Albania are each around 250 km away. The country has a well-trained workforce. Around a quarter of Gerresheimer's workforce at the site was trained by Gerresheimer experts in Germany. In addition, Gerresheimer cooperates with the University of Skopje in order to recruit qualified young talents.

Ramp-up of syringe production in Skopje by the end of 2024

The first syringe production lines will ramp up in Skopje shortly, with more to be added in the course of 2025. This means that Gerresheimer is currently concentrating syringe production at its sites in Bünde (Germany), Querétaro (Mexico) and Skopje (Republic of North Macedonia).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).



Contact Gerresheimer AG Media

Jutta Lorberg

Head of Corporate Communication

T +49 211 6181 264

... Marion Stolzenwald

Senior Manager Corporate Communication

T +49 172 2424185

...

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert

Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 152 900 14145

...



Thomas Rosenke

Senior Manager Investor Relations

T: +49 211 6181-187

...

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

