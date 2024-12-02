Egypt Celebrates Completion Of Women's Empowerment Programme In Upper Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, attended the closing ceremony of a social and economic empowerment programme for girls in Upper Egypt. The programme, implemented by the Egypt Foundation for Integrated Development (El Nidaa) in partnership with the Coptic Evangelical Organization for Social Services and funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), concluded its four-year initiative.

The event was attended by Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG).

Among other attendees were Hiba Handousa, Managing Director of El-Nidaa; US Ambassador to Egypt, Herro Mustafa Garg; USAID Mission Director in Egypt, Sean Jones; UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, Elena Panova; representatives from Dar Al-Iftaa, civil society, and the National Council for Women.







In her speech, Al-Mashat thanked the UN Deputy Secretary-General for attending and highlighted the program as a model for integrating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into development efforts, bridging the gender gap. She expressed gratitude to Handousa for El-Nidaa's work in developing Upper Egypt and commended Dar Al-Iftaa and the Coptic Evangelical Organization for their contributions.

Al-Mashat noted the program's 12-year history, starting in some of Upper Egypt's most disadvantaged villages. She described its growth as a prominent example of integrated development, encompassing industry, agriculture, and trade, aiming to increase exports and enhance local and international competitiveness.

The minister emphasized that development includes social and cultural aspects promoting community unity and solidarity, and acknowledged USAID's support, thanking the US Embassy in Cairo for its ongoing commitment. She reiterated the Egyptian government's role as a key partner, uniting efforts to improve citizens' lives.

Al-Mashat highlighted the programme's role in achieving the SDGs by 2030, focusing on social peace, gender equality, poverty reduction, and job creation. She stressed the centrality of women's empowerment in achieving global goals, referencing the partnership with the United Nations through the Strategic Partnership Framework.







She also mentioned collaborations with the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the National Council for Women to implement programmes for women and girls, contributing to gender equality and empowerment. Al-Mashat described the program's beneficiaries as“pioneers of change,” emphasizing the importance of expansion and continued improvement.

Handousa spoke about El-Nidaa's efforts in collaboration with USAID to empower women and youth through infrastructure improvement, industrial development, and social interventions.

She highlighted the programme's direct and indirect impact, reaching approximately 7,000 individuals directly and thousands indirectly through social and economic empowerment initiatives and youth skills development.

Ambassador Garg stated that the program achieved significant successes, reflecting collaboration and commitment to a better future for women and girls. She thanked Al-Mashat for her support of inclusive development initiatives and highlighted the event's timing with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Programme Manager Rami Hassan noted that the program was implemented in 12 underserved villages in Qena and Minya governorates (eight in Qena, four in Minya) over four years.

The programme aimed to empower girls through community initiatives, awareness campaigns, skills training, and economic activities. The closing ceremony included a small exhibition showcasing products created by the program's beneficiaries.



