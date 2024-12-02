International Community Convenes In Cairo To Address Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A ministerial convened in Cairo Monday to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, brought on by more than a year of conflict. The conference, held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and chaired by Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, witnessed participation of representatives from 103 countries, international organisations, and institutions, aimed to garner international support for increased humanitarian aid and early recovery efforts.

The Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza addressed the multifaceted political, security, and humanitarian dimensions of the crisis, coordinating efforts with various international and regional actors to facilitate aid delivery and promote a ceasefire. Participants included UN Secretary-General António Guterres, along with ministers and representatives from numerous countries and relevant UN agencies.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated the conference was part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to support the humanitarian response and address the catastrophe suffered by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. TheCairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza's goals included alleviating the humanitarian crisis, increasing aid, addressing the ongoing catastrophe, and providing for early recovery needs.







UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed underscored the need for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian crisis, commending countries supporting Palestinian rights and condemning events in Gaza. In a press conference with the Egyptian foreign minister, she highlighted the immense suffering of the Gazan people, citing over 44,000 deaths and thousands displaced by the Israeli aggression. She noted that over 90% of Palestinians have been displaced multiple times, adding that a food crisis grips the Gaza Strip, exacerbated by the Israeli blockade hampering aid delivery.

Foreign Minister Abdelatty described the situation in Gaza as a catastrophe exacerbated by decades of occupation. He stressed the need for substantial financial pledges to support Gaza's infrastructure rehabilitation and economic recovery. He condemned the Israeli aggression, which he said had resulted in massive destruction, further burdening an international community that he felt had failed to take decisive action to protect Palestinian lives and halt violations of international humanitarian law.

Abdelatty detailed the scale of the devastation, describing Israeli actions as atrocities committed without restraint for over a year. He cited the use of starvation and blockades as weapons, and displacement as collective punishment. He highlighted the international community's inaction in the face of widespread killings, the destruction of vital infrastructure including schools, hospitals, mosques and churches, and the targeting of humanitarian workers, including over 173 UN personnel, mostly UNRWA employees. He noted the destruction of over 2,000 UNRWA facilities in Gaza, including more than 65 schools, and condemned the legislation prohibiting UNRWA's work. He reiterated Egypt's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, and called for Israel's immediate withdrawal from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing. He also emphasised Egypt's role in providing humanitarian aid, including establishing the first shelter camp in southern Gaza and providing roughly 70% of aid entering the sector.







Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that the ceasefire in Lebanon bolstered calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He advocated for accelerated aid delivery to Gaza and expressed Italy's willingness to contribute to Gaza's reconstruction through Italian companies.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, called for a large-scale humanitarian response to end the catastrophic situation in Gaza and ensure the safe continuation of humanitarian operations. He underscored UNRWA's 75-year history of providing educational services to Palestinian refugees, its role in preserving Palestinian identity, and its essential role in educating hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza.

He called for both an emergency response and a political solution to the crisis. Before the aggression, 36 hospitals were operational in Gaza, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). By August 30th, only 17 were partially operational, and 19 had ceased operations; currently, none are fully operational.



