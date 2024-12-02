KGTV ABC 10News In San Diego Recognized With National Press Foundation Award For 'Cost Of Care'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For its yearlong reporting series on dementia care in the U.S., KGTV ABC 10News, the San Diego station owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ), has won the National Press Foundation's 2024 AARP Award for Excellence in Journalism on Aging.

For "Cost of Care ", KGTV Executive Reporter Adam Racusin and team spent more than a year highlighting the toll of dementia care in the U.S. and its emotional effect on family members who become caretakers.

have since responded to KGTV's series with calls for sweeping changes from the federal government and help for loved ones acting as caregivers.

"The [reporters] went beyond family members, policymakers, advocates and experts to even interview some of the very people sliding into Alzheimer's," NPF judges said. "The interviews are some of the strongest I have watched. It is clear the [reporter] established deep trust with his subjects and spent considerable time on these pieces."

"This was not only an important and timely story but also

a labor of love for this reporting team," said Leon Clark, vice president and general manager of KGTV. "The series has reached thousands of people and has created a much-needed conversation on exactly what many in the aged community go through. I know it is only the beginning. This shows what journalism has the power to do, and to be recognized for this is very meaningful."

The AARP Award for Excellence in Journalism on Aging was established in 2023 to recognize excellence in reporting on issues related to aging and encourage journalists to cover the challenges and opportunities for people and society in the face of significant demographic trends.



The reporting team will be honored in Washington, D.C., in February.



